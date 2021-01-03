PORTLAND – John J. Rossetti III, 52, of Portland passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Maine Medical Center after a long illness.

John was born on Dec. 23, 1967 in Portland, a son of the late John J. Rossetti Jr. and Linda M. (Blake) Rossetti of Standish. He attended local area schools in South Portland, graduating from South Portland High School. He has worked as a chef and an automotive mechanic as well as in the construction industry over the years.

Besides his mother, he is survived by his sister, Tina M. Rossetti and his brother, Michael A. Rossetti; as well as his nephew, Hunter and his two nieces, Solicity and Agieranna. He also leaves behind several uncles, aunts and cousins.

A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2021 in the new section of Calvary Cemetery, South Portland where he will be laid to rest with his father, John,

A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2021 in the new section of Calvary Cemetery, South Portland where he will be laid to rest with his father, John,

