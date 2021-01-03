WATERVILLE — A 2-year-old boy was in critical condition Sunday afternoon at a Portland hospital after he was reportedly shot by a young sibling Saturday morning on Western Avenue in Waterville, according to police.

Katy England, social media coordinator for Maine State Police, wrote in an email at 1:25 p.m. Sunday that Waterville police had received a 911 call at 11:52 a.m. Saturday about the shooting.

“Waterville Police responded and were later assisted by Maine State Police Major Crimes — Central,” England wrote in the email. “A 2-year-old male was initially transported to Thayer Hospital in Waterville with a gunshot wound to the head. He was later transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland. He is listed in critical condition at this time.

“Investigation revealed one of the three siblings living in the home found the gun that was secured in a closet, loaded it, and a round was fired. Police continue to investigate the incident and monitor the status of the juvenile.”

Waterville police detectives and detectives from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit continued to investigate the shooting Sunday, according to England.

On Saturday, Waterville police went to 92 Western Ave. and spent the day there, speaking with witnesses and gathering evidence.

A police officer spent much of the day supervising two young boys in a cruiser parking in the driveway of the home, which is owned by Daniel and Cori Hood.

On Sunday, Daniel Hood’s Facebook page included a photograph of him sitting with three young boys: Benjamin, Austin and Evan, the youngest, who is 2, according to Facebook.

Three police cruisers, two with blue lights flashing, parked at the snowy scene just after noon Saturday, but police, including Chief Joseph Massey, said they could not comment on the investigation. The State Police Major Crimes mobile unit was at the scene until after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Massey wrote in an email late Sunday morning he did not have information to release yet.

At the scene, the Hood adults were standing in the driveway, speaking with police officers at the small, two-story, brown house with an addition on the back.

A neighbor shoveling his driveway said he had heard there was a shooting but he had heard no gunfire.

The Waterville Police Mobile Command Center arrived at the scene just before 2 p.m. and parked in the driveway.

