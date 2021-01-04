Kennebunk Savings wrapped up its annual giving for 2020 with several donations to food banks, local food pantries and meal programs for the holidays. Good Shepherd Food Bank, Footprints Food Pantry in Kittery and Cross Roads House in Portsmouth were among the 25 recipients of grants from the bank’s Community Promise program.

In total, the bank’s holiday donations amount to $36,000.

“Food insecurity is, alarmingly, a rising problem in our area and across the nation,” said Bradford C. Paige, the bank’s president and CEO, in an email. “The holidays are a time in which the fortunate take time to be grateful for what they have, knowing how quickly it could change, and give what they can to help their fellow community members. We’re just doing our part.”

Since 1994, Kennebunk Savings has dedicated 10 percent of the bank’s profits to charitable giving. This year, much of the bank’s Community Promise support was focused on mitigating the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than $150,000 went to direct relief, and many event sponsorships were shifted to assist with operational costs for many local and struggling nonprofits. The bank also funded innovative programs such as an equine-facilitated therapy program for health care workers. In total, Kennebunk Savings will contribute just over $1 million to nonprofits in 2020.

”We are so grateful for the continued support from Kennebunk Savings,” said Georgia Jenkins of Good Shepherd in a written statement. “This will brighten the holiday season for many Mainers in need.”

