Muddy Ruckus livestream

7 p.m. Thursday. Streaming live on the Maine Music Project Instagram and Facebook pages, free (donations appreciated).

The Maine Music Project invites you to kick back for a night of scorching Americana from the duo Muddy Ruckus. Erika Stahl plays drums, Ryan Flaherty plays guitar, and they both sing. Portland House of Music will receive a portion of the donations as they continue fundraising efforts to stay afloat.

Taylor O’Donnell livestream

7 p.m. Thursday. Blue Facebook page, free (donations appreciated). facebook.com/portcityblue

Literally jazz up your Thursday night with a livestream from singer and keys player Taylor O’Donnell, featuring drummer Chris Klaxton and Jimmy Clark on bass. O’Donnell has a knack for making magic with vocal timbre, and her roots are in R&B, folk, jazz, rock and classical music. You’ll hear a wide range of tunes during the trio’s performance, from originals to hits you’ll know and jazz standards that they’ve deconstructed and made their own.

Bowie Night: A Virtual Glam Dance Party

8 p.m. Saturday. On Twitch, free (donations benefit Flask Lounge). twitch.tv/primarydancenight

On the day after what would have been David Bowie’s 74th birthday, Primary presents its sixth annual Bowie night. This year, it’s happening virtually via Twitch, and DJs Zimbra and DoomsdayJ will be spinning Bowie and Bowie-adjacent glam tunes starting at 7 p.m. Be ready to freak out in a moonage daydream for hours, and if they’re home with you, then by all means, let all the children boogie. Just say, hey babe, let’s stay in tonight!

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: