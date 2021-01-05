Howard D. Hutchins 1961 – 2020 BAILEY ISLAND – Howard D. Hutchins, proud Mainer and owner of Land’s End Gift Shop, passed away peacefully on Dec. 30, 2020 surrounded by family. Howard spent his life on Bailey Island. He was passionate about living by the ocean and felt grateful to live in such a beautiful place. As a child he spent many hours by the water, swimming and fishing. He also started bowling in middle school, which became a lifelong passion. At ten days old his mother placed him near the cash register Land’s End and this is where his legacy began. He worked side-by-side with his beloved parents, and built up the business to what it is today – a destination for generations of visitors and members of the community, returning season after season. He was loved by and dedicated to his local community. It was incredibly important to Howie to improve the lives of everyone around him. Never wanting credit, Howie extended his generosity and charity to support local causes and organizations throughout his life. You could always count on Howie to lend a helping hand to anyone he met. Howie lived his life to the fullest and he loved to spread his joy. Just as hard as he worked, he made sure to enjoy his time off, frequently heard saying “We aren’t here for a long time – just a good time”. He was a generous friend with an infectious smile, always making sure that everyone around him had a full glass and a great story to hear. A lover of surprises, Howie received the greatest surprise of his life on a blind date over 15 years ago, when he met the love of life, Karen Hutchins. They became an inseparable team on and off the island. Even though they didn’t have nearly enough time together, they were both eternally grateful and happy to have found each other and share their lives, love, laughs and adventures together. Howards is predeceased by his father and mentor Edgar Hutchins, who was one of his best friends, and his mother, whom he adored, Ruby Hutchins, she always said that you could never find a more beautiful and kind person than him. Howard leaves his dear brother Ronald, sister-in-law Wendy, and two nieces Jessica and Devon, along with five step children, Lance, Nadine, Derek, Lynsey, Julie, and his loyal dog and companion Rosie. He also leaves his loyal employees Bobby-Jo and Shari, the Land’s End staff past and present, his bowling leagues, the Harpswell community, as well as an enormous amount of friends that he considered family. To honor Howie’s life, be kind to one another and be free with a smile. In consideration with existing health safety guidelines, a celebration of Howard’s life will be announced at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of his favorite local community charities or causes, such as: Harpswell Home Heating Assistance at gofundme.com or: the annual tuna tournament or: the Orr’s & Bailey Islands Fire Department P.O. Box 177 Orr’s Island, ME 04066

