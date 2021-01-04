Travis B. Keltner III 1937 – 2020 BATH – Travis B. Keltner III, 83, passed away in his home in Bath on Dec. 7, 2020. Travis was a Tennessee native who raised his family in Florida before moving to Maine. He was an avid and awarded outdoorsman who was in his element when fishing, hunting or regaling family and friends with tales of these pursuits. He had an infectious zest for life and fun and a compassionate concern for others. He is survived by his children, Travis Keltner IV and Joanna Keltner Holland, grandchildren, Aislí Fitzgerald and Nicola Holland, great-grandchildren, Saoirse and Odhran. Travis will be greatly missed by many including his dear friend and former wife, Martha, close brother, Max, and many close friends and family. There will be no service at this time.

