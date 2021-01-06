BOWDOIN — Bowdoin selectmen unanimously appointed Brandy Robertson to a soon-to-be vacant seat on the Maine School Administrative District 75 school board.

Last week, Tyler Washburn, who has served as one of Bowdoin’s two representatives on the school board for 2-in-a-half years, announced his resignation from the board effective Jan. 15. Washburn said he is resigning because he is moving to Harpswell.

MSAD 75 serves Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Harpswell and Topsham. Those towns elect a set number of representatives to the school board for 3-year terms.

Selectman chair Marc Bernier said Wednesday that Washburn recommended selectmen appoint Robertson, who ran and lost against veteran Bowdoin school board representative Kim Totten in 2020 for a seat on the school board.

“She pretty much shows up at all of the school board meetings,” as well as other school district meetings, Bernier said. “So it seemed appropriate where she is the most familiar with what is going on to allow her to finish out his term.”

Washburn said last week that serving as a school board member requires a learning curve. He has served as the chair of the board’s policy committee and said Robertson has attended those meetings as a member of the public.

“In this climate, we need someone to hit the ground running,” Washburn said. “At the board meetings on Zoom, she asks tough questions.”

Bernier said the term expires at the end of June. Bowdoin residents normally elect their school board representatives at their annual town meeting in March. Plans for this year’s town meeting are still up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bernier said. The town is consulting with the Maine Municipal Association on how it can safely hold the meeting this year.

Attempts to reach Robertson for comment Wednesday were unsuccessful.

In an announcement about her appointment on social media, Robertson said, “I look forward to serving the Bowdoin community and will work hard to represent the children, families and community members.”

Robertson stated she will represent all children with the best of intentions.

“I will always dig deep,” she added. “That’s how to be an effective community member and board member!”

