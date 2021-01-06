The year 2020 is behind us, but the virus is not. Yet there is a happier path forward.

Thanks to 1.) a life-saving decision by Speaker Gideon to adjourn from the tight confines of the House chamber and 2.) the marvels of modern technology, this 71-year-old legislator finished committee work in the 129th Legislature remotely and am thankful to be healthy today. The work of committees like mine over those next four months reported out 162 finished bills, three-quarters of them with bipartisan support, but, as you recall, we didn’t get the votes to reconvene the legislature to pass them into law.

A new legislature means a brand new start with newly-elected legislators, newly-elected leaders, and newly-introduced bills. Like the first day of school, the new beginning brings optimism and hope for a good year.

Since the election of the 130th, my life has continued in front of the computer screen, as has that of so many Mainers who are lucky enough to be able to work at home. The new year presents us with an opportunity to assess where we are regarding the COVID invasion.

Last March, Maine was fortunate to have decisive leadership. Just two days after the first COVID death in America, Gov. Mills assembled a coronavirus response team headed by Dr. Shah. Nine days later the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic, and the following day, Maine had its first COVID case. That same week Speaker Gideon ushered quick passage of a supplemental budget including $73 million for COVID, and Gov. Mills issued a civil emergency declaration accessing federal funds and enabling small business loans.

Fifteen days after its first case, Maine suffered its first COVID death on March 27.

A month later, amid reports that COVID deaths were predominantly old people, there was a big push for re-opening, and I wrote a column to urge caution (search Reopening: What is Acceptable Collateral Damage? April 24). April was a frightening month for a spiking COVID. Nearly 40,000 became sick each day, and one million Americans had contracted the virus. More Americans had died in seven weeks than in combat in 10 years in Vietnam.

The year ended amidst another COVID surge. Kennebunk has had 217 cases, and York County is getting more than 100 new cases every day and is Maine’s hot spot. Maine had surpassed 25,000 cases and 360 families now have suffered the death of a loved one. More Mainers have COVID now than all Mainers who recovered from COVID during the year.

From Portland to Boston and the Merrimack Valley, particularly Lawrence and Lowell, is a particularly high-incident area. As many people have had COVID in Massachusetts as all the people who live in Cumberland County’s 25 towns and three cities of Portland, South Portland, and Westbrook combined.

Massachusetts has 80,000 active cases, 7,000 new cases per day, with about 80 new deaths each day from COVID. Nationwide, we have surpassed 20 million cases and 350,000 deaths. And a more contagious strain of the virus has reached the U.S., making masking and social distancing more necessary than ever.

So what’s the good news? We have responsible leadership in Maine. And we have each other. Except for Vermont and Michigan, Maine has a lower rate of COVID than all states east of the Mississippi River.

More than 4.5 million pieces of PPE have been distributed. Pfizer/Biontech, Moderna, and Oxford/Astrazenica have created effective vaccines. As of Jan. 4, 33,425 Mainers have been vaccinated. Also, 70 million Americans have taken the flu vaccine, up 11 million, so influenza is down 98 percent, freeing up hospital beds.

Finally, Washington found enough agreement to pass a relief package. It doesn’t address the necessary rescue of state and municipal budgets to relieve the taxpayer, but the $600 per person checks will be welcomed by many.

Some of us who are not in dire need can, and I urge should, use that money to help a family member or neighbor, or to help a nonprofit or local business that you want to survive the winter. Don’t forget the United Way or Red Cross, or York County Community Action or Good Shepherd. Give to a socially-active church or COS. If not an actual donation, consider it a donation but get something back such as a gift to the Y/local fitness center or a subscription to the newspaper. Buy something in town that you would not normally purchase, or make a list of eating places in town and rotate turns for take-out.

We can make 2021 a better year by our behavior, by being thoughtful of others. Be safe. Happy New Year.

Christopher W. Babbidge is representative for Maine House District 8, Kennebunk. He can be reached at [email protected]

