Whitney A. Ladd and Benson R. Pasquarello were united in marriage on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in a private ceremony at The Colony Hotel in Kennebunkport, followed by an outdoor evening dinner at Stripers Waterside Restaurant.

The maid of honor was the bride’s sister, Lindsey R. Ladd of Essex Junction, Vermont, and the groom’s sisters, Elise and Emilia Pasquarello of Kennebunk, were in attendance. The best man was Chachi Horgan of Gorham, and friends, Tookie Gregoire of Gardiner, and Kevin Quealy of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, were in attendance for the groom.

The bride is the daughter of Patricia and Wayne Ladd of Chelsea, Vermont. She graduated from Chelsea High School, University of New Hampshire and is currently completing her master’s degree in business. She is currently working at Blue Tarp Finanical Co. in Portland.

The groom is the son of David Pasquarello of Kennebunk, and Jane Pasquarello of Gardiner. He graduated from Kennebunk High School, St. Joseph’s College with a bachelor’s degree in business. He currently works as a U.S. Army National Guard Recruiter in Sanford.

The couple resides in their new home in Biddeford, with their two dogs, Summit and Valley.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous