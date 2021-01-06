WESTBROOK — Plans for a 26-condominium neighborhood off New Gorham Road received positive support from the Planning Board Tuesday night.

Greenfield Place is proposed for a site near Mosher Corner on the Westbrook-Gorham line. Six architectural styles of single-family homes will be built on both sides of one road that will end in a cul-de-sac.

Plans call for six different styles of homes, according to Dustin Roma, representing developer Bramblewood, and each will have a porch, back deck space and a backyard. Some will have garages. Roma said he will have more specific designs available for a future meeting.

“Most units on the cul-de-sac are a two-story college colonial look with a front porch without garages,” Roma said.

Planning Board members spoke in favor of the variety of styles, but called for sidewalks around the cul-de-sac and more plants or a buffer down the center of the road.

“My experience with some of these is that they feel very lonely,” board member Robin Tannenbaum said. “I feel like we have an expanse of concrete.”

Board Chairman Rene Daniel said developments like Greenfield Place are “valued very much and important to have.”

“I think this type of housing is really needed in this neighborhood at this point in time,” Daniel said.

Board member Larry McWilliams agreed and said because of the duplex condos near the site, single-family homes were appreciated.

“It creates a good mix in the neighborhood it really needs,” McWilliams said.

Daniel said he wanted to see “more color” in the neighborhood, referring to the plan to have the units be one of three colors, and he agreed on the need for more greenery.

“I like a neighborhood that is alive and vibrant, and if you don’t put things there day one, it will be difficult for it to happen,” he said.

There was no public comment on the project at the meeting.

Roma said they’d like to start the project as soon as possible upon approval.

“Everyone is waiting on the green light to go at this point and ready to start,” he said.

