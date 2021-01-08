HARRISON – It is with great sadness that we announce that Beatrice Asken died on Dec. 30, 2020 of Covid 19. She was 91 years old.

Beatrice was an accomplished musician, and was an active participant in her communities in Connecticut and Maine, both musically and as a volunteer.

She is remembered by her family and many friends as someone who accepted everyone for who they were, and spread love and kindness wherever she went.

Beatrice is survived by five children; six grandchildren; her ex-husband; and a loving extended family.

A celebration of her life will be held later this year.

A memorial website has been created for her at http://www.mykeeper.com/profile/BeatriceAskenYou can honor her by making a donation in her name to your favorite arts organization.

