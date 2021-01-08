ORONO — Bianca Millan scored 18 of her 24 points in the first half, and the Maine women’s basketball team, playing at home for the first time this season, earned a 77-60 win Saturday over the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Millan also grabbed 12 rebounds, and Anne Simon scored 22 points for the Black Bears (7-1, 4-1 America East).

Maine trailed only once midway through the first quarter and used an 18-5 run in the second quarter to build a 39-21 halftime advantage.

NJIT (2-9, 2-5) opened the second half with a 15-2 surge, cutting its deficit to 41-36. But Maine soon regained control with nine straight points, then put together a 13-0 run early in the fourth to stretch their margin to 29.

Ellyn Stoll paced NJIT with 18 points.

(3) UCONN 87, PROVIDENCE 50: Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 23 points and the Huskies (7-0, 6-0 Big East) overcame a sluggish start to rout the visiting Friars (5-7, 3-4) and give Coach Geno Auriemma his 1,098th win, tying the late Tennessee coach, Pat Summitt, for the second most wins in Division I women’s basketball history.

MEN’S HOCKEY



MAINE 4, VERMONT 3: The Black Bears (1-4-1) built a 3-0 lead in the first period, defenseman JD Greenway got the eventual winner early in the third, and Maine held off the Catamounts (1-5-2) for its first win of the season.

Maine converted two power-play chances in the first period, getting goals from Eduards Tralmaks and Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup, both on rebounds. Adam Dawe then made it 3-0 with a shot that squeezed between goalie Tyler Harmon’s pads.

After Vermont’s Simon Boyko scored the only goal of the second period, the Black Bears regained their three-goal cushion at 2:21 of the third when backup goalie Gabe Carriere couldn’t control a shot by Greenway on a 2-on-1 rush.

Christan Evers struck for two goals in a span of 1:28 midway through the third but couldn’t complete the comeback as Maine freshman goalie Victor Ostman won his first career start, finishing with 30 saves.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NJIT 63, MAINE 54: Dylan O’Hearn scored 22 points as the Highlanders (4-3, 3-2 America East) defeated the Black Bears (1-5, 1-4) in Newark, New Jersey.

O’Hearn made 4 of 6 3-pointers. San Antonio Brinson contributed 12 points and eight rebounds for NJIT.

LeChaun DuHart led Maine with 18 points. Stephane Ingo added 15 points and 10 rebounds for his third straight double-double and had three blocks.

(1) GONZAGA 116, PORTLAND 88: Joel Ayayi posted the first triple-double in Gonzaga history, and the Bulldogs (12-0, 3-0 West Coast Conference), routed the Pilots (6-5, 0-2) in Portland, Oregon.

(2) BAYLOR 67, TCU 49: Jared Butler scored a season-high 28 points and the Bears (11-0, 4-0 Big 12) pulled away from the Horned Frogs (9-4, 2-3) in Fort Worth, Texas, after trailing at halftime for the first time this season.

(4) TEXAS 72, (14) WEST VIRGINIA 70: Andrew Jones hit a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to lift the visiting Longhorns (10-1, 4-0 Big 12) over the Mountaineers (9-4, 2-3).

Courtney Ramey scored 19 points for Texas, which trailed for most of the game and had to come from nine points down in the second half.

(6) KANSAS 63, OKLAHOMA 59: David McCormack hit the clinching short hook shot with 12.8 seconds to go, giving the Kansas big man 17 points in a win for the Jayhawks (11-2, 4-1 Big 12) over the visiting Sooners (6-4, 2-3).

(7) CREIGHTON 97, ST. JOHN’S 79: Denzel Mahoney scored a season-high 24 points, and the Bluejays (10-2, 6-1) cruised past the Red Storm (6-6, 1-5) in Omaha, Nebraska.

(9) TENNESSEE 68, TEXAS A&M 54: Sophomore guard Santiago Vescov scored a career-high 23 points, including six 3-pointers, and the Vols (9-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) defeated the Aggies (6-4, 1-3) in College Station, Texas.

(11) HOUSTON 71, TULANE 50: Marcus Sasser scored 20 of his career-high 28 points in the first half to lead the Cougars (10-1, 5-1 American Athletic) past the Green Wave (6-3, 1-3) in Houston.

OHIO STATE 79, (15) RUTGERS 68: Duane Washington Jr. scored 17 points, and the Buckeyes (9-3, 3-3 Big Ten) closed the first half with a 22-4 run to take control and send the host Scarlet Knights (7-4, 3-4) to their third straight loss.

(18) TEXAS TECH 91, IOWA STATE 64: Kyler Edwards scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half as the Red Raiders (10-3, 3-2 Big 12) built a big lead and held off the Cyclones (2-7, 0-5) in Ames, Iowa.

(21) DUKE 79, WAKE FOREST 68: Matthew Hurt scored a career-high 26 points to help the Blue Devils (5-2, 3-0 Atlantic Coast) beat the Demon Deacons (3-3, 0-3) in Durham, North Carolina.

(22) VIRGINIA 61, BOSTON COLLEGE 49: Jay Huff matched his career-high with 18 points, and Sam Hauser had 17 points and 10 rebounds to help the Cavaliers (6-2, 3-0 Atlantic Coast) beat the Eagles (2-9, 0-5) in Boston.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »