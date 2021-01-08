The University of Maine announced Friday that its women’s hockey team will not play its weekend series at Holy Cross after a member of the program tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

All members of the women’s ice hockey team are in quarantine, the school announced, and that contact tracing and additional testing are underway.

The games at Holy Cross were scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

In late November, all winter sports teams at UMaine were shut down for two weeks after positive COVID tests involving multiple teams. In mid-December, the men’s hockey team was forced to call off a series at UMass Lowell after a player tested positive.

The women’s hockey team is next scheduled to play a series at Providence College on Jan. 15-16.

