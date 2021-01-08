BASEBALL

Slugging outfielder Kyle Schwarber has agreed in principle to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Washington Nationals, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Saturday because a physical exam was still pending.

Schwarber became a free agent last month when he was non-tendered by the Chicago Cubs. The 27-year-old Schwarber struggled at the plate during the pandemic-truncated 2020 season, hitting .188 with a .701 OPS. A year earlier, he produced 38 homers and 92 RBI, a .250 batting average and an .871 on-base plus slugging percentage, all career highs.

• The Toronto Blue Jays have signed right-hander A.J. Cole to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.

Cole appeared in 24 games as a reliever for the Blue Jays in 2020, going 3-0 with a 3.09 ERA. The team non-tendered him Dec. 2 to open up a roster spot.

ROAD RACING

4 ON THE FOURTH: Registration for the 4 on the Fourth road race in Bridgton will open at midnight on Friday, Jan. 15, at fouronthefourth.com.

Maine’s largest July 4th race usually draws about 2,000 runners. It was a virtual event in 2020 because of coronavirus restrictions.

GOLF

PGA: Ryan Palmer shot a 9-under 64 for the best round of the week and a share of the lead with Harris English in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapulua, Hawaii.

Palmer and English (66) were tied at 21-under 198, one shot ahead of Collin Morikawa, who finished with a birdie and shot 65.

SKIING

MEN’S WORLD CUP: American skier Tommy Ford was airlifted to a hospital after crashing in a giant slalom race in Adelboden, Switzerland.

Ford crashed three gates from the finish after going wide into rough snow beside the course. His skis touched and he fell forward, sliding down the hill first on his neck and left shoulder.

The U.S. Ski Team said Ford’s “head and neck injuries are minor and resolving nicely. He has a knee injury that is undergoing further evaluation.”

Ford knocked over a course-side worker before coming to a stop close to safety nets beside the finish. He initially lay still with his face against the snow though was soon conscious and talking with medical staff.

Ford has one giant slalom win and three podium finishes in 12 seasons on the World Cup circuit, but he had finished in the top 10 in his last four starts.

n Alexis Pinturault of France won for the second straight day, posting a huge winning margin of 1.26 seconds over Croatia’s Filip Zubcic, the runner-up on back-to-back days.

With his 33rd career World Cup victory, Pinturault matched American great Bode Miller for ninth place on the men’s all-time list.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Olympic champion Sofia Goggia of Italy was 0.96 seconds faster than Tamara Tippler of Austria as she won a downhill race in St. Anton, Austria.

Breezy Johnson of the U.S. got her third straight third-place downhill finish, 1.04 back.

SOCCER

FA CUP: A sixth-division team will be in the fourth round after Chorley knocked out a Derby side filled with youngsters because of a coronavirus outbreak.

The part-timers of Chorley beat Derby 2-0 to extend the northwest English club’s deepest progress in the competition as one of 32 remaining teams.

Derby was without its first-team players and interim manager Wayne Rooney, forcing the second-division club to field a team with an average age of 19 and without any first-team experience.

TENNIS

ABU DHABI OPEN: Elina Svitolina reached the third round in the United Arab Emirates with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Russian veteran Vera Zvonareva, and third-seeded Karolina Pliskova was eliminated in straight sets by a qualifier.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »