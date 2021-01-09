DETROIT — The Queen of Soul will forever be remembered at a Detroit post office.
President Trump has signed a law that names a post office for Aretha Franklin, who died in 2018.
“No matter where life took her, Aretha never forgot about her hometown of Detroit,” said U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, a Detroit-area Democrat who sponsored the bill. “Renaming this facility after her is a small gesture of gratitude for her countless contributions to Detroit and the United States.
The post office, known as Fox Creek Station, is about 5 miles east of downtown Detroit on East Jefferson Avenue. It’s not far from a concert amphitheater on the Detroit River that’s also named for Franklin.
Many supporters hope the Postal Service eventually issues a stamp to honor Franklin.
