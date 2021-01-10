FREEPORT – Jane Margerite Shaw-Miles “Janey”, 76, of Freeport passed away in her home on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.

She was born November 1944 in Portland, the daughter of Frederick Shaw and Alice Miller.

Janey was a loving and compassionate person. She had the most beautiful laugh that could light up your soul. Janey loved her family, friends, church, and God. She enjoyed Christmas, having parties with her friends and family, laughing and telling stories. Janey had a passion for stained glass as well as photographing her family and scrapbooking. Her love for dancing was an amazing part of her life and if you had the opportunity to watch her and her husband in each others arms on the dance floor you knew that the love between them was a rhythm of its own.

The relationship she had with her husband, Robert W. Miles Sr., was not like any other. Janey was a wonderful wife that after 63 years together and 53 years of marriage was as in love with her husband as the day they met. Most of all she loved and adored her children and grandchildren, they were her world. If you were lucky enough to be present when she gazed into her children and grandchildren’s faces, the pure joy radiating from her would blind you. Janey wanted nothing more for them than to have a wonderful life.

Janey was the president of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Maine State Plumbers Association as well as a volunteer for many non-profit organizations.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Alice Shaw; sister, Patricia Miller and brother Donald “Ducky” Shaw.

Janey is survived by her loving husband, Robert Miles Sr.; four sons, Robert Miles Jr. and his wife Wendy of Freeport, Glenn Miles of Freeport, Craig Miles of Gray, and Shawn Miles of Yarmouth, daughter, Raeleen DeBuhr and her husband Robert of Brooksville, Fla.; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

A graveside service and celebration of Janey’s remarkable life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, her family suggests that acts of kindness and charity may be given to individuals or organizations of one’s choice in Janey’s memory.

