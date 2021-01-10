FALMOUTH – Kathleen Walsh Drake, 71, of Falmouth and Bonita Springs, Fla., passed peacefully at Gosnell Hospice in Scarborough, on Jan. 4, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. Kathy was born on Dec. 16, 1949, in Hamden, Conn., as one of six children to John and Phyllis Walsh.

She was predeceased by her parents, her stepmother, Loretto Fitzgerald Walsh; her younger brother, Brian and her infant sister, Mary.

After graduating from Hamden High School, Kathy ventured north to Green Mountain Junior College, Vt., then transferred to Sweet Briar College, Virginia, graduating in 1972. Living in Boston, she worked for Cahners Publishing before moving to Washington, D.C., where she worked for The Congressional Quarterly. She met her future husband, David, through her roommate and future sister-in-law, Pamela Drake McCormick.

Kathy and David married in 1977 and settled in Falmouth. Kathy worked in the printing industry until starting a family. Her greatest enjoyment was her four daughters and their families, Elizabeth “Liz” (Robert) Perkins of Norwell, Mass., Hadley (Justin) Nixon of Durham, N.C., Courtney (Nicholas) Farrell of Yarmouth, Virginia “Jen” (William) Robinson of Falmouth; and nine grandchildren. Some of the favorite family memories include summers spent sailing the coast of Maine.

While raising her family, Kathy was involved in many community educational and medical organizations. As a long-time Corporator of the Maine Medical Center, she also served on many of its volunteer boards. She was a member of numerous committees at the Waynflete School and Falmouth High School. She organized auctions and was dedicated to various athletic pursuits. Kathy had a competitive spirit and was a regular fixture on the sidelines during her daughters’ sporting events.

Born between two brothers, Kathy was a fearless tomboy, who excelled at any sport she attempted. In college, she played basketball and lacrosse, but her favorite pursuit was golf. She was on many committees at the Portland Country Club, where she was devoted to providing women equal status on and off the golf course. In Florida, where she spent her winters, she had similar goals as she served on the Board of Directors and chaired the Golf Committee at the Pelican’s Nest Golf Club. She loved to play with novice golfers to introduce them to her passion. In addition, she enjoyed joining more accomplished golfers, winning many tournaments over the years. By the end of her career, Kathy amassed 18 Women’s Club Championships in both the northern and the southern venues.

Kathy made friends wherever she went and had a core group of 11 Sweet Briar friends that she gathered with on a regular basis. She loved to travel… quite often with golf clubs. She had the opportunity to play numerous times in Scotland and Ireland. In her final year, she was fortunate to experience the adventure of a lifetime on a golf-safari to South Africa. This past summer, despite the disruptions of 2020, she was also able to celebrate her birthday in Vermont on the shores of Lake Champlain with her daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 43 years, David H. Drake; her brothers, James O. (Marsha) Walsh and John J. (Marcie) Walsh, her sister-in-law, Kelly Walsh, her sister, Karen W. Reidy and her step-siblings, Karen Fitzgerald and Kevin J. (Jill) Fitzgerald.

Due to the limitations of the current pandemic, a celebration of life will be postponed to the summer.

You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

In remembrance of Kathy, donations can be made to:

Sweet Briar College

Development Office

PO Box 1057

Sweet Briar, VA, 24595 or:

Maine State Golf

Association S

cholarship Fund

58 Val Halla Rd.

Cumberland, ME, 04021 or:

a charity of your choice

