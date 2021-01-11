Arrests

1/4 at 1:58 p.m. Justin M. Adams, 38, of Portland, on Middle Street on charges of harassment by telephone and violation of conditional release.

1/4 at 7:46 p.m. James S. Whitaker, 26, of Portland, on Washburn Avenue on a charge of operating after suspension.

1/5 at 2:30 p.m. Charles E. Rideout, 51, of Portland, on Portland Street on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release.

1/5 at 10:29 p.m. Erin Catherine Sullivan, 43, of Portland, on Washington Avenue on a charge of assault.

1/5 at 11 p.m. Matthew Thorndike, 25, address unlisted, on Oak Street on a warrant.

1/6 at 12:05 a.m. Joshua Holden, 46, of Portland, on Congress Street on a warrant.

1/6 at 5:16 a.m. Nicholas N. Humiston, 36, of Standish, on Riverside Street on charges of a probation violation and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/6 at 2:52 p.m. Ronald B. Fogg, 68, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of assault.

1/6 at 4:51 p.m. John A. West, 42, of Gray, on Portland Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/6 at 5 p.m. Tanner Amergian, 43, address unlisted, on Park Avenue on a warrant.

1/6 at 9:30 p.m. Michael Nappi, 38, of Westbrook, on Riverside Street on a warrant.

1/7 at 1:04 a.m. Robert N. Wing, 44, of Portland, on Congress Street on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and two counts of violation of conditional release.

1/7 at 3:01 p.m. Julia E. Egna, 21, of Windham, on Brighton Avenue on a charge of operating after suspension.

1/8 at 1:30 a.m. Andrew T. Norell, 51, of South Portland, on Riverside Street on a warrant and a charge of fugitive from justice.

1/8 at 5 a.m. Dustin L. Cole, 42, of Portland, on Monument Square on a charge of criminal trespass.

1/8 at 10:50 a.m. Joshua D. Rezendes, 40, of Portland, on Alder Street in a charge of assault.

1/8 at 11 a.m. Raymond Fields, 49, of Portland, on Oxford Street on charges of receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

1/9 at 12:30 a.m. Jeremiah A. Baker, 24, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/9 at 12:55 p.m. Jeffrey H. Russo, 34, of Portland, on Congress Street on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

1/9 at 3:36 p.m. Christopher W. Diorio, 51, of Portland, on High Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

1/9 at 9:23 p.m. Lisa Sims, 47, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of assault.

1/10 at 5:03 a.m. Herve Sokola Kanyama, 34, of Portland, on Marginal Way on a charge of operating after suspension.

1/10 at 5:45 a.m. David J. Pike, 33, of Portland, on Wall Street on 10 counts of violation of conditional release.

