Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Tues. 1/19 6 p.m. Recreation Commission
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Tues. 1/19 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Wed. 1/20 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 1/20 6:15 p.m. Appointment Committee
Wed. 1/20 7 p.m. Recreation Commission
Thur. 1/21 10 a.m. Streetscape Review Committee
Thur. 1/21 4:30 p.m. Sewer Department
Thur. 1/21 5 p.m. Policing Review Committee
Thur. 1/21 7 p.m. School Board
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Wed. 1/20 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 1/20 4:15 p.m. Recycling Committee
Wed. 1/20 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 1/21 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Tues. 1/19 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 1/20 8 a.m. Topsham Development, Inc.
Thur. 1/21 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
