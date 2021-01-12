Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Tues. 1/19 6 p.m. Recreation Commission

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Tues. 1/19 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Wed. 1/20 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Wed. 1/20 6:15 p.m. Appointment Committee

Wed. 1/20 7 p.m. Recreation Commission

Thur. 1/21 10 a.m. Streetscape Review Committee

Thur. 1/21 4:30 p.m. Sewer Department

Thur. 1/21 5 p.m. Policing Review Committee

Thur. 1/21 7 p.m. School Board

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Wed. 1/20 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 1/20 4:15 p.m. Recycling Committee

Wed. 1/20 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 1/21 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues. 1/19 7 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 1/20 8 a.m. Topsham Development, Inc.

Thur. 1/21 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen

