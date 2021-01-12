Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Tues.  1/19  6 p.m.  Recreation Commission

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Tues.  1/19  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Wed.  1/20  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  1/20  6:15 p.m.  Appointment Committee

Wed.  1/20  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission

Thur.  1/21  10 a.m.  Streetscape Review Committee

Thur.  1/21  4:30 p.m.  Sewer Department

Thur.  1/21  5 p.m.  Policing Review Committee

Thur.  1/21  7 p.m.  School Board

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Wed.  1/20  2:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  1/20  4:15 p.m.  Recycling Committee

Wed.  1/20  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  1/21  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues.  1/19  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  1/20  8 a.m.  Topsham Development, Inc.

Thur.  1/21  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

filed under:
bath maine, brunswick maine, Forecaster Community, harpswell maine, topsham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles