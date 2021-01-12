The Biddeford District Court and the York County Superior Court in Alfred closed on Tuesday because of a COVID-19 exposure.
Both courthouses will be cleaned consistent with CDC guidelines, according to an announcement from the Maine Judicial Branch. No further details about the exposure were available.
The courthouses are expected to reopen tomorrow, based on the alerts posted on the Judicial Branch website.
Courts across the state had already scaled back operations as COVID-19 cases resurged in December.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Midcoast Meetings: Jan. 15-22
-
Local & State
York county courts closed after COVID-19 exposure
-
Nation & World
Three members of Congress test positive for COVID-19 after GOP members refuse to mask up in lockdown
-
Arts & Entertainment
Colby museum acquires collection of 500 photos
-
Portland Forecaster
Growing recovery center plans to relocate