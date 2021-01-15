The New England Clean Energy Connect project that plans to bring Quebec hydropower to New England received its final major permit Friday and is expected to begin construction on the $950 million transmission line soon.

“We are pleased to be able to start construction,” Avangrid President Robert Kump said in a prepared statement.

Avangrid, the parent company of Central Maine Power, said the project secured a needed permit from the U.S. Department of Energy, allowing it begin moving forward on the controversial line.

The project includes a 145-mile line in Maine that includes 53 miles through a new corridor in western Maine before joining up with an existing one that runs from a Kennebec River dam to Lewiston.

The company said the completed line “will be New England’s largest source of renewable energy, representing a fundamental shift away from fossil fuels while simultaneously lowering energy costs in Maine and New England. “

Opponents, who are still fighting to block the project, say it will harm the environment and won’t deliver the climate benefits it promises.

This story will be updated.

