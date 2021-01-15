Anita Emily Taylor 1941 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Anita Emily Taylor, 79, of Hanson Drive, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at home with her family. She was born in Randolph, Mass. on July 3, 1941, the daughter of Emery and Amy Nordahl, sister to Richard, Victor, and Fred Nordahl. She was a 1959 graduate of Randolph High School and a 1962 graduate of New England Baptist Hospital School of Nursing. On Dec. 21, 1963 she married the love of her whole life, Frank Stuart Taylor. Anita practiced nursing initially at New England Baptist but moved to Beverly Hospital while Stuart completed his Master of Divinity to pursue ministry. The couple then moved to Canada where they served 20 years in churches in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia; Sackville, New Brunswick; and Guelph, Ontario. During this time, she worked at various hospitals and spent time at home raising their four sons: David, Mark, James, and Philip. Her last nursing position was with Catholic Charities when they moved back to Massachusetts to serve at Central Baptist in Middleboro, Mass. Their last full-time church was Berean Baptist in Brunswick. Anita and Stuart have been true partners in ministry for their entire marriage. Anita supported Stuart in all things, directed Women’s Ministry, taught Bible studies, and provided guidance to hundreds of women through the years. She is survived by husband Stuart of Topsham; son, David of Phoenix, son, Mark of Brunswick, son, James of Hoschton, Ga. and son, Philip of Clermont, Fla. She is also survived by five grandchildren who loved her dearly. Anita’s authentic and honest personal faith has provided encouragement and a real example to countless people. Her life has impacted the eternity of many. This remarkable woman will be missed dearly by all who were privileged to know her. A service will be held this summer and will be posted to Stuart’s social media page. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, Stuart requests that all donations be sent to Stuart and Anita’s home church: Berean Baptist Church 15 Cumberland St. P.O. Box 641 Brunswick, ME 04011

Guest Book