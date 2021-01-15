WINDHAM – Kathleen Anne (Maloney) Boyden, of Windham, passed from this life in Ocala, Fla. to her new life with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Jan. 7, 2021.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 55 years, John H. Boyden; her son Christopher and daughter, Sheila Corey and son in law, Patrick; brothers, John (Jane) Maloney and Martin (Lilet) Maloney, sisters, Jane (Larry) Masso and Maureen Maloney (Rob Armstrong); and many nieces and nephews.

Kathy was predeceased by her parents, Francis Maloney and Katherine Foley; her son, Steven; and her brother, Skip.

Kathy retired from Windham School Department and she and John took up the RV lifestyle, working for many years with Habitat for Humanity in Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. She loved the RV life and made many friends throughout the USA.

A celebration of her life will be held in the spring of 2021 with interment at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Windham Food Bank or St Anthony’s Parish of Westbrook “Help Your Neighbors” program in Kathy’s memory.

