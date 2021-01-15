Police say the driver of an SUV that struck and injured a jogger on Jan. 13 in Brunswick has been cited.

Brunswick police say Huy Trieu, 46, of Freeport was cited for failure to use due care when passing a pedestrian and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.

Police say Trieu’s vehicle struck Jeanine May, 61, of Brunswick, who was jogging on Church Road at around 7 a.m. near the Pleasant Hill Road intersection.

May was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland where she was listed in serious condition on Friday morning, Jan. 15.

According to a Jan. 13 statement from Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart, May was wearing bright clothing while jogging. There was adequate daylight at the time of the crash for May to be visible to drivers, Stewart said.

Trieu was not injured. Police say they do not suspect Trieu was impaired while driving, and no arrests were made.

