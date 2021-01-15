SCARBOROUGH — With Superintendent of Schools Sanford Prince’s announcement that he plans to retire in June, the process to find his replacement in Scarborough has begun.

On Jan. 7, April Sither, Board of Education chair said that the board is in the preliminary stage of gathering proposals from firms that offer professional search services.

So far, the board has received two solicited proposals and one unsolicited proposal, she said.

This information will be brought forward at a school board executive session on Jan. 21, she said.

“At that point we can discuss criteria for selecting a firm, and once we have selected a firm as a board, we can make that announcement and I will be able to provide the community with a more comprehensive timeline of where we see the whole process taking us,” she said.

A firm could be chosen during the executive session as long as the board feels satisfied in the number of proposals, Sither said.

Sanford announced in December that he plans to retire when his contract ends on June 30. He has been with Scarborough public schools since 2019.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: