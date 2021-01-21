If ever the phrase, “Out with the old and in with the new,” was applicable, it is when combined with the year 2020. To mark the end of a challenging year for so many people and to ring in 2021 with a new beginning, Town & Country Federal Credit Union’s ‘Local Helping Local’ initiative is provided hundreds of New Year’s meals to frontline health care workers including those working with COVID patients at Maine Medical Center in Portland, and Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. The credit union, with an operation center in Scarborough, partnered with local businesses to have the meals prepared and delivered safely to both facilities according to all health protocols.

“Our health care workers have done extraordinary work throughout the pandemic and, with COVID cases and hospitalizations continuing to increase in Maine, they are under even more pressure. We are so grateful for the resolve and compassion that our frontline health care workers demonstrate day after day. We wanted to recognize not only what they do but thank them for doing it and to reflect the hope that a new year brings. Additionally, the meals were purchased from local restaurants so it also was a way to support them, too,” said Jon Paradise, senior vice president of Communications, Marketing and Community Outreach at Town & Country.

Throughout the pandemic, Town & Country has assisted thousands of members with financial challenges through loan deferments, fee refunds and much more. In addition, the credit union has contributed thousands of dollars and resources in support of nonprofits, local businesses, frontline health care workers, educators and other community organizations and services through its ‘Local Helping Local’ initiative.

“We anticipate that financial challenges for our members, local businesses, organizations and our communities will continue for the foreseeable future so we remain committed and focused on helping in any way that we can. It’s who we are and what we do,” said David Libby, president and CEO of the credit union.

