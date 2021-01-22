Local students named to the dean’s list of the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont, include: Elliot Dumais and Nicholas Fiorillo, both of Scarborough; and Garrett Higgins of Gorham.

Matthew Henderson of Scarborough and Courtney Cushing of Gorham were named to the fall dean’s list at Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts.

Bridget Brett and Sam Jacob, both Class of 2021, from Scarborough, were named to the dean’s life for the fall semester for Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

Ashley Littlefield of Scarborough achieved president’s list status for the fall 2020 semester at Nichols College in Dudley, Massachusetts.

Maya Brooks of Scarborough was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Madison York of Scarborough, Class of 2021, and Morgan Maddock and Lucy Malia, both of Scarborough and both Class of 2022, were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Ethan DeBaker of Gorham has been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list, and Jordan Simpson, Chloe Griffin, Jacob DaRosa, Isabella Dickinson and Hannah Dobecki, all of Scarborough, and Emily Murray and Kayla Stickney, both of Gorham made the fall 2020 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Elizabeth Hobbs and Cameron Jury, both of Scarborough, made the dean’s honor list in the spring 2020 semester at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Mikayla Richman of Gorham graduated Cum Laude with degrees in health sciences and nursing from James Madison University in Harrisburg, Virginia, during commencement exercises Dec. 19.

