SOUTH PORTLAND – Clement J. Strati, 94, formerly of South Portland died peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 after an extended illness in Saugus, Mass.

Clement was born in Boston on Jan. 9, 1927 the son of the late Giuseppe and Maria (Grazia Tutela Salemme) Strati. Following high school, Clement enlisted and served in the United States Army.

Clement worked as a draftsman for the government at the Hanscom Air Force Base, a career that lasted more than 30 years.

Clement was a very private man who found joy in the simple things in life. He loved to play Bingo and found the most joy when he was surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. Family meant everything to him.

Clement was predeceased by his wife, and the love of his life, Rose (Lyons) Strati; five brothers and sisters.

He is survived by a son, Stephen Strati of California, two daughters, Janet and her husband Arthur Richardson of Massachusetts and Rena and her husband Donny Bettencourt of Arizona; a brother, Paul S. Strati of Massachusetts; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A visitation celebrating Clement’s life will be held on Thursday, Jan. 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at 10:15 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland, to view a live stream of the service go to http://www.Facebook.com/ConroyTullyWalker. Following state mandates, and to keep all those in attendance safe, masks are required. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. To view Clement’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Those who wish may make donations in Clement’s memory to:

Alzheimer’s Association,

309 Waverley Oaks Rd.,

Waltham, MA 02452 or the

American Heart

Association,

300 5th Ave.,

Waltham, MA 02451.

