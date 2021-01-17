PORTLAND – Joan E. Brooks, 82, of Cape Elizabeth passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Maine Medical Center. Joan was born in Salem, Mass. during the great hurricane of 1938, the daughter of Alvin and Gertrude (Shortell) Dugar. Joan grew up in Danvers, Mass. and graduated from Danvers Holten High School, attended Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass. and the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H. where she met her future husband, Richard H. Brooks.

She married Richard in 1959 in Amesbury, Mass. Joan was a dedicated wife and mother who created a loving and supportive home environment for Richard as well as their children and grandchildren.

Joan was a communicant at St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church in Cape Elizabeth.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Richard H. Brooks; three children, Richard D. Brooks and wife Kimberly of Cape Elizabeth, Stephen H. Brooks of Parkland, Fla., and Kathleen M. Jalbert and husband Jay of Cape Elizabeth; grandchildren, William A. Brooks, Michael R. Brooks, and Christopher J. Gallant; and her sister, Sister Mary K. Dugar of Honolulu.

She is predeceased by her brother, Thomas N. Dugar, formerly of Peabody, Mass.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Riverside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth. Arrangements are under the guidance of Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine 04106.

Online condolences may be made at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

St Jude Children’s Research Hospital,

501 St. Jude Place,

Memphis, TN 38105.

