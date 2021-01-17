KENNEBUNK – John “Cal” Conniff, 90, formerly of Heritage Drive, Wells, ME died peacefully on Thursday, January 7, 2021 surrounded by his family at home in Huntington Commons. He was born in Waltham, MA on February 10, 1930, the son of the late James and Gertrude Conniff.

Much of Cal’s life revolved around the sport of skiing. He started skiing at the age of four on a hill behind his home in Vermont. He was captain of his high school and college ski teams and was top racer in the New England Intercollegiate Ski Conference while at AIC. He was a three year Army veteran at the time of the Korean conflict and drew a lucky assignment to Europe. While in Europe he won the 1955 European Armed Forced Ski Championships held at Garmisch, Germany. Upon returning home, he served as director of the Springfield Ski Club in the 1950s. After graduating from AIC in 1958, he worked for Channel 22 Television and produced his own show called “Skier’s Corner.” Three years later he became manager of the new Mt. Tom Ski Area in Holyoke, MA where he remained for the next fourteen years. The ski area flourished under his leadership. He then became President and Executive Director of the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) for the next eighteen years. He retired in 1990 and started his own consulting company with clients in the U.S., Austria, and Japan. He was retained by The New York Times Publishing Company and Snow Country Magazine. He appeared on NBC’s “Today” Show, and the McNeil/Lehrer News Hour. He traveled throughout the world of skiing. In 1990 Cal was inducted into the U.S. National Ski Hall of Fame for his work as a sports builder. He capped off his career in skiing in 2007 with the publication of his book, a pictorial history entitled Skiing In Massachusetts. In 2015, he received the Spirit of Skiing award from the New England Ski Association.

Cal was a communicant at St. Mary’s Church in Longmeadow and served as treasurer for the Longmeadow Democratic Town Committee for many years. He championed the need for reform of mandatory sentencing in the criminal justice system. He served as a director of the Ronald McDonald House, was a former docent at the Forest Park Zoo, a past president and director of the New England Ski Museum, and a former director of the Discover America Travel Organization. Aside from his family, his greatest satisfaction in life was the success of a program which provided thousands of young people the opportunity to experience skiing.

Cal is predeceased by his first wife, Norma Burkhardt Conniff, who died in 1969; his second wife, Barbara Daly Finley Conniff (2005); his loving companion, Joan Fitzgerald Stanley (2017); his three brothers, Jim, Bill, and Dutch Conniff; and his sister, Kathleen Shea.

He is survived by his children, Christopher Conniff, wife Randy and children Bryce, Sydni and Rylee of Tucson, AZ; Gretchen Goldberg and husband Michael, his adored grandchildren Ethan and Alex Goldberg, and his great grandson Zachary, all of Longmeadow, MA; and his daughter, Jennifer Finley Leja and husband Eric of Nahant, MA.

And by Joan Stanley’s family, including Susan Stanley and Kim McDonough, of Wells, ME; Sandy Stanley of Barton, VT; Paul Stanley of Morrisville, VT; Mike and Steve Stanley of Newport, VT and MaryBeth Stanley-Lerner of Horseheads, NY and Sharon Stanley-Hansen of Venice, CA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at_11:00 a.m. in Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary’s Church, 236 Eldridge Road, Wells. In accordance with CDC and parish protocols, masks are required, and please maintain proper social distancing.

Burial will follow at Ocean View Cemetery, Wells.

