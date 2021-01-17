PORTLAND – Lois Wilma Mason Pease, 101, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 of the Covid 19 virus. She was born March 20, 1919, the daughter of Ralph W. Mason (coincidentally her father died in the “Spanish” flu pandemic of 1918-’19) and Lucille A. Burns and was raised in Kezar Falls. She graduated as salutatorian from Porter High School, class of 1936, and attended Gray’s Business College in Portland.

Lois married Albert C. “Bert” Pease June 6, 1942, becoming an Army wife. They settled in Kezar Falls and eventually moved to South Portland. They spent 47 years working together, traveling, and wintering in Florida until his death in 1989.

After her retirement from Soule Glass and Paint in 1986, Lois enjoyed working part time for UNUM until well into her 70s. She also enjoyed lunches with family and friends, her pets, Bingo, crossword puzzles and card games with friends.

Also preceding her in death was her sister, Loraine Stocks Coolbroth.

Surviving are her daughter, Sandy Farrin (Terry) of South Portland; granddaughter, Coleen Kurtz (Scott), Milford Mich.; great-granddaughter, Regan Flannery (Jake); and great-great-grandson, Declan Flannery, Nashua, N.H.

We are very grateful for the excellent care and loving attention given to her by the Barron Center staff during the last three years of her life.

A graveside service will be held in the spring.

