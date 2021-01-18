I look forward to reading the thoughts and opinions expressed each week in The Forecaster. It’s good to know the ideas and opinions of our local neighbors, as opposed to the professionals in the national media.

I like the positive thinking Heather Martin gives us and the valuable perspective of a new American, Abdi Iftin. I always read the measured comments of Bob Kalish and the exuberant Karen Schneider’s column, full of her love of cooking for others. Gee, I even read John Balentine to find out how folks with different political views are seeing things.

Thanks to all of you who take the time to share your thoughts in print.

Carl Smith

Brunswick

