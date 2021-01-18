COVID-19 is a major issue in our lives. It is difficult to understand why so many people don’t believe or fear COVID-19 and the pandemic that has affected us. COVID-19 is a deadly disease that has caused havoc in our country with over 300,000 deaths and effected some 70 million persons.
Up till now, we have used preventive measures: face masks, social distancing and appropriate health behaviors. Pharmacological companies have developed a vaccine giving us hope for the future. More important is that COVID-19 is still a major disease that we must contend with. It will be more than a year before the vaccine starts to affect our population.
Please believe me: This is not a question of choice nor one that should be seen in the political sphere of individual rights, liberties and privileges. There is no choice but to acknowledge that COVID-19 is a major disease that is beyond individual control with no exceptions until the vaccine remedies take control.
It is crucial that you do not see this as a choice but really understand the wrath of this disease. Our goal is to struggle together – support one another through Zoom, email and letters with masks, social distancing and appropriate health behaviors.
I commend our present health care system and volunteers for their efforts to bring COVID-19 under control. Together our goal is to defeat COVID-19 by understanding its reality. I thank you for your stamina and resiliency to manage your lives in this struggle.
Dr. Jack Sarmanian Ed.D, LCSW
Wells
