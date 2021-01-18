Anastasia Antonacos Live Stream

7 p.m. Friday. Facebook live on the 240 Strings Facebook page. 240strings.org

240 Strings present a virtual solo performance by Anastasia Antonacos of the Portland Piano Trio. She’ll be playing pieces by European, African-American, Afro-Caribbean and Asian-American composers and arrangers. Antonacos has performed on stages around the globe as a soloist and chamber musician and is currently on the faculty of the USM School of Music. She’s also founding director of the music education nonprofit 240 Strings.

Razor Daisies

7 p.m. Friday. Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, $18 in advance, $20 at the door. cadenzafreeport.com

You’ll hear a blend of rock, soul and blues in the form of covers and originals from Razor Daisies. From Led Zeppelin to Lake Street Dive, all of your musical tastes will be satisfied. Choose from going in person to Freeport (following safety protocols) or enjoy for free at home by hopping onto the Cadenza Facebook page (facebook.com/cadenzafreeport) where you can make donations to the band during the show.

Bay Chamber Music School Virtual Recitals

3-7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan 26 & 27. Mary Lea Park, Rockport (next to Rockport Opera House), free. baychamberconcerts.org

Bay Chamber Music School presents several opportunities to check out some of their performances. Over two days next week, video recordings of student recitals will be projected on a screen at the base of Mary Lea Park in Rockport, and you’re invited to mask up, bundle up and spend some time watching them between 3 and 7 p.m. Additionally, every night at 5 p.m., from Jan. 25-29, a student recital will be uploaded to the Bay Chamber Concerts YouTube channel and the footage will stay online indefinitely.

