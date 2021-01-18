It is with great sadness that the family of Sandra I. Gagnon (Murphy) announces her passing on Dec. 18, 2020, at the age of 81 years after complications with COVID-19. Born Nov. 21, 1939, in Leominster, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Alton and Winnie Murphy.

Sandra attended and graduated from the Leominster High School. During that time her caring and giving began at the Perkins School in South Lancaster, Massachusetts. In her early years, she resided in the surrounding Leominster area, she raised a family of four and later added one more child before blending an additional six to make 11 total.

Later in life, she moved to Maine and met the love of her life, Paul Gagnon. They married in 1999. He was a true gentleman and great guy, he became an extension of the family. Shortly after marrying Paul, she joined the Southern Maine Church of Christ. While there, she would faithfully attend services and find ways to give herself to her neighbors and friends. Through them, she continued to aid families and children in her community.

Her role in life was a homemaker, mother, and family event hostess which included family dinners, holiday meals, potluck dinners and back yard cookouts. She was dedicated, ever-caring and tireless when it came to her family. She made her famous molasses cookies and was known to keep an extra batch in her freezer just in case her children or grandchildren needed some extra sugar.

Her memory is treasured by her children; Scott Lamarche, Michael Lamarche, Carrie Lamarche, Amy Bush and Richard Lamarche; her siblings; Evelyn L. and her husband Peter J. Wolenty and sister-in-law, Diane Murphy. As well as her cousins, Edythe Clarence of Nova Scotia, Norma Johnson of Rutland, Massachusetts, Bill Corkum of North Bridge, Massachusetts, Peter Thomas of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Susan Chapman of New York; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Paul J. Gagnon, her brother, David Murphy, and her parents.

Graveside Services for Sandra and Paul are to be held once the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Southern Maine Church of Christ.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous