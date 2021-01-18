Lillian Frances Whittaker, 92 years, a resident of Saco, formerly of Kennebunk, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Seal Rock Health Care facility in Saco following a brief illness.

Lillian was born March 5, 1928 in Waterbury, Connecticut, a daughter of Harold and Mildred (Wren) Belanger and attended Waterbury schools.

She married Howard Whittaker and they celebrated 67 years of marriage until his death in 2013.

Lillian’s greatest joy revolved around her family. Her love for and devotion to her family was boundless. She was a kind and caring person whose warm smile and endearing personality touched the hearts of many.

Lillian enjoyed travelling the world with the love of her life, Howard. They lived for four years in Taiwan and traveled throughout the Far East, the South Pacific and Europe. She enjoyed singing with the chorus at the Atria in Kennebunk.

She was predeceased by her husband, Howard Whittaker, as well as by a sister, Margaret “Betty” Switz, two brothers, Harold “Bud” Belanger and Frank Belanger, and by a grandson-in-law, Joseph Addonizio.

Survivors include her daughter, Darlene Delaney and her husband Gavin of Cumming, Georgia; son, James Whittaker and his wife Jean of Kennebunkport; grandchildren Stephanie Coppen and her husband Matt of Woodstock, Georgia, Derek Delaney and his wife Robyn of North Andover, Massachusetts, Marc Whittaker and his wife Sarah of Kennebunk, Jamie Addonizio of Woburn, Massachusetts, and Kyle Whittaker of Kennebunk, and 11 great-grandchildren.

There are no calling hours. A private interment at Bourne National Cemetery in Bourne, Massachusetts, will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lillian’s memory can be made to the charity of one’s choice.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Lillian’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

