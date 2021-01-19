CAMDEN

Winter Horticulture series kicks off

Camden Garden Club is accepting registration for its annual Winter Horticulture series to be hosted by Camden Public Library on Zoom this year.

Five weekly programs will be offered on five consecutive Tuesdays, beginning at 9: 30 a.m. and running from Jan. 26-Feb. 23.

The first speaker, Jan Limmen of Blue Tulip Landscaping, will will head the talk “Bulbs and Tuberous Plants.”

The Dutch-born Limmen moved to the U.S. and worked as a landscaper in the Baltimore-Washington area for over 35 years before moving to Tenants Harbor in 2006. Since then, he and wife Rosemary have rebuilt their cottage and a barn and started three Blue Tulip businesses on their 2.4 acres. Limmen’s provides landscaping advice and services to a growing group of local clients that includes the Knox Museum and Marshall Point Lighthouse.

To reserve a space, email [email protected] to request a Zoom link to attend.

For more details about Camden Garden Club, go to camdengardenclub.org

DAMARISCOTTA

Join chat with decorated female veteran

Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans will be the featured speaker in a virtual Chats with Champions talk, sponsored by Skidompha Library at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Evans, who resides in Brunswick, is one of the most decorated female veterans in U.S. history. She began her journey four decades ago when she entered the United States Army at 19. CMS Evans served in intelligence and leadership roles in multiple combat engagements and had several deployments.

Throughout her 27 years in the service, CSM Evans worked her way up to Command Sergeant Major – the highest rank an enlisted soldier can achieve. In this role, she was responsible for the security and personnel on all bases and forwarding operation bases in Afghanistan and oversaw more than 30,000 ground troops. She earned numerous medals and awards and will be inducted into the U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame for her outstanding and meritorious service within the United States Army and in her community.

In 2006, CSM Evans’ world changed in a millisecond when she was severely wounded by incoming fire while serving in Afghanistan. The rocket blast caused her debilitating injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, internal injuries, and the loss of all hearing.

She will share about her experiences and current adventures.

To attend this online Chat via Zoom, sign up at skidompha.org.

Mid-Coast Audubon presents ‘Birds of Maine’ presentation

Mid-Coast Audubon and Camden Public Library will host a free online Zoom pictorial overview of the changes in Maine’s bird life over the past 70 years at 6 p.m. Thursday. The presentation draws from “Birds of Maine,” a new detailed account of all 464 species recorded in the Pine Tree State.

This will be a free online presentation hosted by the Camden Public Library.

To register for the event, please email Julia Pierce at [email protected] to request the Zoom login information.

For more details, go to midcoast.maineaudubon.org/events.

