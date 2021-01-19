AUGUSTA — The Maine Democratic Party will have new leadership soon because its chair and vice chair are not seeking reelection to their posts.

Maine Democratic Party Chair Kathleen Marra and Vice Chair Erik Gunderson will be replaced later this month. The Maine Democratic State Committee is set to meet on Jan. 24 to elect their successors.

Marra first announced that she intended to step down in November. She touted the party’s success during her watch, stating that “over the last two years, we built the largest grassroots operations we’ve ever had.”

She and Gunderson oversaw a period in which Democrats held majorities in both houses of the Maine Legislature, won both of the state’s congressional seats and won the state for President-elect Joe Biden. The Democrats also failed in a bid to unseat Republican Sen. Susan Collins in that time.

