Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon. 1/25 6 p.m. Pedestrian/Bicycle Crossing Abutter Informational Meeting

Tues. 1/26 5 p.m. Recycling and Sustainability Committee

Tues. 1/26 7 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 1/27 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Wed. 1/27 6 p.m. Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission

Wed. 1/27 7 p.m. School Board

Thur. 1/28 5 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee

Thur. 1/28 5 p.m. Policing Review Committee

Thur. 1/28 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon. 1/25 5 p.m. Technology/Communication Planning Task Force

Tues. 1/26 5 p.m. Marine Resources Committee

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Thur. 1/28 6:30 p.m. Finance Committee

