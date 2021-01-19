Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  1/25  6 p.m.  Pedestrian/Bicycle Crossing Abutter Informational Meeting

Tues.  1/26  5 p.m.  Recycling and Sustainability Committee

Tues.  1/26  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  1/27  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  1/27  6 p.m.  Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission

Wed.  1/27  7 p.m.  School Board

Thur.  1/28  5 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee

Thur.  1/28  5 p.m.  Policing Review Committee

Thur.  1/28  7:15 p.m.  Village Review Board

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  1/25  5 p.m.  Technology/Communication Planning Task Force

Tues.  1/26  5 p.m.  Marine Resources Committee

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Thur.  1/28  6:30 p.m.  Finance Committee

