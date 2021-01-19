Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 1/25 6 p.m. Pedestrian/Bicycle Crossing Abutter Informational Meeting
Tues. 1/26 5 p.m. Recycling and Sustainability Committee
Tues. 1/26 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 1/27 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 1/27 6 p.m. Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission
Wed. 1/27 7 p.m. School Board
Thur. 1/28 5 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
Thur. 1/28 5 p.m. Policing Review Committee
Thur. 1/28 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 1/25 5 p.m. Technology/Communication Planning Task Force
Tues. 1/26 5 p.m. Marine Resources Committee
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Thur. 1/28 6:30 p.m. Finance Committee
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Mariners
Biden arriving in Washington today with big plans, big problems
-
The Forecaster
Southern Meeting: Jan. 22-29
-
The Forecaster
Midcoast Meetings: Jan. 22-29
-
The Forecaster
Topsham Police Beat: Jan. 11-18
-
Portland Forecaster
Cross Insurance Arena hoping for federal relief