MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Michael entered into rest on Jan. 17, 2021.

He is survived by his mother, Ruth Turkanis of Swampscott, Mass.; wife Harriet (Seidenberg) Turkanis of Cape Elizabeth, and loving siblings, Joan Stone, Barry Turkanis, and Richard Turkanis; father of Dara, Lauren and her husband Alexander Shkolnik of Wilmington, Mass., Whitney, and Andrew and his wife Molly Turkanis of Pembroke Pines, Fla.; cherished grandfather of Sophia, David, Eli and Jacob forever.

Michael was a third generation leather tanner in a family with more than 100 years in the industry. Michael will be forever missed by all that knew him.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside committal service at Temple Beth El Memorial Park, 1 Johnson Rd., on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 10:30 a.m.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Michael’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

Guest Book