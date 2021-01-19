NASHUA, N.H. – Patricia Ann Grenier, 76, of Nashua, N.H., wife of Donald E. Grenier, passed away Thursday afternoon, Jan. 14, 2021 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, after a period of declining health.

Mrs. Grenier was born in Portland on May 15, 1944, a daughter of the late Charles H. and Virginia (Kelley) Fifield. “Pat” grew up on Kellog Street in the Eastern Promenade of Portland where she attended elementary school at Cathedral. After moving to Nashua, she attended junior high school and graduated from Nashua Senior High School, class of 1962. She furthered her education at Keene State College, graduating in 1967 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education.

Pat began her career as a physical education teacher in Jaffrey, N.H. from 1967-1968 and then at Nashua High School from 1968-1978. While at Nashua High, she also coached field hockey, basketball and softball. She later worked at Digital Equipment Corporation for 18 years in production control and also worked at Hadco in Londonderry, N.H. and Decision One in Marlborough, Mass.

She held memberships in the Nashua Teachers Union, Nashua Senior Activity Center and numerous athletic and officiating groups. Pat was honored by the New Hampshire Sportswriters and Sportscasters as Softball Coach of the Year in 1975-1976. She was the youngest member of the committee to help select officials for the U.S. Olympics. Pat also served as a basketball referee and official for high schools and colleges.

Pat and her husband Don enjoyed travelling to England, Ireland, France, Italy and Spain. In her leisure time, Pat enjoyed attending sporting events and followed the progress of the Boston teams on television. She enjoyed antiquing and flea markets; and spending time at her cottage in Kennebunk with family and friends.

Members of her family include her husband Don, whom she married on June 27, 1970 at St. Patrick Church in Nashua and shared over 50 years together; a brother, Eugene Fifield and his wife Elaine of Barnstead, N.H.; sisters-in-law, Eileen Fifield of Chesapeake, Va. and Rita Fifield of Columbia, S.C., brother-in-law, Malcolm Grass of Chesapeake, Va.; also numerous nieces and nephews; and grandnieces and grandnephews.

Pat was also predeceased by her sister, Irene Grass of Chesapeake, Va., and her brothers, Charles Fifield and his wife Nancy, and John Fifield.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick Church, 29 Spring St., Nashua, Thursday, Jan. 21 at 9:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

Arrangements are in the care of the FARWELL FUNERAL SERVICE, 18 Lock Street, Nashua. http://www.farwellfuneralservice.com.

Donations may be made in her memory to the

Humane Society for Greater Nashua,

24 Ferry Rd.,

Nashua, NH 03064 or the

Community Hospice House,

7 Executive Park Dr.,

Merrimack, NH 03054

