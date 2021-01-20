PORTLAND – Dorothy Snow Jewell, 86, of Portland, passed away on Jan. 16, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Manor in Portland.

She was born in Portland on April 10, 1934, a daughter of the late Cecil and Charlotte (Howes) Kimball and attended Portland schools and Portland High School.

She was employed as a private housekeeper for 20 years and retired from the former Brighton Hospital after eight years of service there.

Dorothy will always be remembered for the enjoyment she had with poetry, writing, reading and traveling.

She is predeceased by her husband, John Jewell; son, Jessie John Jewell; and a sister, Gloria Jones.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Beth Nestor of Portland and Deborah “Debbie” Estes and her husband Roy of Standish; daughter-in-law, Laura Jewell of Washington; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service at Highland Cemetery in Buxton will be announced in the spring.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

