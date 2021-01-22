BOSTON — Robert Mastrosimone scored 1:15 into overtime to give Boston University a 3-2 win over Maine in a Hockey East game Friday afternoon.

Maine (2-6-1) twice erased one-goal deficits before giving up the winner during the 3-on-3 overtime.

David Farrance opened the scoring for Boston University (4-1) just 1:41 into the game, but Adam Dawe tied it with a shorthanded goal at 17:44.

BU’s Markus Boguslavsky got the only goal in the second period. Brad Morrissey made it 2-2 at 6:34 of the third.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(10) ARIZONA 66, UTAH 54: Aari McDonald scored 20 points, Bendu Yeaney added a season-high 14 and the Wildcats (11-2, 9-2 Pac-12) held off the Utes (3-9, 2-9) in Tucson, Arizona.

FORDHAM 68, ST. BONAVENTURE 49: Anna DeWolfe of Cumberland made a career-high five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points as the Rams (8-3, 5-2 Atlantic 10) defeated the Bonnies (2-7, 1-5) in New York.

