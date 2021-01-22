WINDHAM – Mary Fogg Harris, 94, passed away Jan. 19, 2021 at Ledgewood Manor. She was born June 28, 1926, a daughter of George Fogg and Edith (Rogers) Fogg Sr.

She was predeceased by her children, Thomas Harris and Jean (Harris) Emmons; her siblings, Elliott Fogg, Marjorie Leighton, Francis Fogg, and George Fogg Jr.; and her husband, Wilbur Harris in 2019.

She is survived by her daughter, Elaine (Harris) Simmons, of Wellsboro Pa; seven grandchildren, Kim and Kellie Harris, Derek and Ben Emmons, Sarah and Josh Simmons, and Hannah (Simmons) Welfling; 11 great-grandchildren, Kelsey (Harris) Garland, Maya and Dylan Emmons, Scarlett, Ben Jr. and Henry Emmons, Bryce and Sienna Simmons, Jon and Gabe Simmons, and Wolfgang and Axl Welfling.

Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062.

﻿

