A large group of Republican state lawmakers has issued a letter of support for Capitol Police Chief Russell Gauvin, who was temporarily replaced last week while the state investigates social media posts in which he questioned the results of the U.S. presidential election, among other topics.

The letter Thursday from 67 Republicans, addressed to Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck, asserts that Democratic lawmakers trampled Gauvin’s free speech rights when they demanded earlier this week that he be placed on administrative leave while Sauschuck investigates the posts.

“The divisive attempt by legislative Democrats to force ideological conformity on all around them or face loss of career and livelihood is a betrayal of the office they were elected to hold,” the letter from Republicans says. The letter’s author is Rep. Matthew Harrington, R-Sanford, who is a full-time police officer for the town of Kennebunk.

Gauvin is chief of Capitol Police, the force charged with providing security in the State House and overall Capitol complex.

Posts, memes and reactions Gauvin shared on Facebook that supported false claims about the November election results, questioned the effectiveness of masking to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and seemed to support the use of deadly force by police as means to stop Black Lives Matter protests were revealed in a report by the alternative news magazine, Mainer, formally known as the Bollard.

In November, he posted that he had “zero confidence” in the results of the election that saw Joe Biden defeat President Trump. He also shared a post that referred to the election as “a psychological operation of epic proportions.”

The personal account with the posts has since been deleted and Gauvin issued an apology for his actions last Friday. But earlier this week, following the demand by Democrats that he be placed on administrative leave, a spokeswoman for Sauschuck confirmed Gauvin was being temporarily replaced by Lt. Robert Elliot, a 32-year veteran of the force.

Gauvin’s posts were revealed just as state houses across the country were bracing for possibly violent protests in the wake of an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 following a rally with former Republican President Donald Trump.

After the insurrection was ended by police, the FBI warned police in all 50 states that state capitol buildings could be targets for additional violence by those protesting the results of the 2020 elections.

Seventy Democrats and one independent lawmaker wrote Sauschuck and Gov. Janet Mills earlier in the week saying the were dissatisfied with Gauvin’s apology and wanted him placed on leave while his social media activity was investigated.

“At this historic juncture in which there are viable, coordinated threats against lawmakers, we find Chief Gauvin’s comments reprehensible, and his apology utterly insufficient,” the letter read. “We believe Police Chief Gauvin should be immediately placed on administrative leave while a full and transparent investigation takes place, and next steps are determined.”

In their letter Thursday, Republicans argue that Gauvin did not violate any state policies and his right to express himself freely online, as long as he does not present those opinions as the position of the agency he leads, should not be a subject for criticism.

“As Capitol Police Chief, Chief Gauvin has done an admirable job,” the Republican letter reads. “He has behaved professionally and without favor toward the safety of every person working and visiting the Capitol.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: