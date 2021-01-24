I read Jim Fossel’s Jan. 17 column about impeachment with interest since Fossel is an articulate advocate for conservative politics.

Like Mr. Fossel, I am concerned that a second impeachment trial of Donald Trump will divert attention and energy from the Biden-Harris plans for recovering from the pandemic and rebuilding our economy. But I reached my limit of tolerance for excusing or overlooking Trump’s outright savaging of our democracy and the rule of law when I watched him whip up his supporters on Jan. 6 and then saw the violence that ensued.

I am convinced that the single count brought by the House is justified and necessary. Sure, start a 9/11-type commission to examine every aspect of the debacle. But every representative and every senator swore an oath to defend the Constitution. Donald Trump – while in office – attacked it.

Impeachment is the process that must be used because the Cabinet and the vice president refused to remove Trump under the terms of the 25th Amendment.

Andrew Stevenson

Belfast

