I read Jim Fossel’s Jan. 17 column about impeachment with interest since Fossel is an articulate advocate for conservative politics.
Like Mr. Fossel, I am concerned that a second impeachment trial of Donald Trump will divert attention and energy from the Biden-Harris plans for recovering from the pandemic and rebuilding our economy. But I reached my limit of tolerance for excusing or overlooking Trump’s outright savaging of our democracy and the rule of law when I watched him whip up his supporters on Jan. 6 and then saw the violence that ensued.
I am convinced that the single count brought by the House is justified and necessary. Sure, start a 9/11-type commission to examine every aspect of the debacle. But every representative and every senator swore an oath to defend the Constitution. Donald Trump – while in office – attacked it.
Impeachment is the process that must be used because the Cabinet and the vice president refused to remove Trump under the terms of the 25th Amendment.
Andrew Stevenson
Belfast
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
How Maine’s members of Congress voted last week
-
Arts & Entertainment
York musician Harvey Reid knows the value of the troubadour. He wrote the book on it.
-
Green Plate Special
Green Plate Special: Trendy sugar substitute has many benefits, but one big drawback
-
Arts & Entertainment
Painter makes home, and art, in Phippsburg fishing village
-
Bill Nemitz
Bill Nemitz: Once a Maine wunderkind, now a Trump crony
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.