BATH — The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), Local 5257 union signed its first contract with Bath Iron Works Saturday.

This is the union’s first contract since its 20 members separated from the Independent Guards Association, which represents the shipyard’s security officers, to form their own bargaining unit in October.

According to BIW Spokesman David Hench, IAFF Local 5257 represents “BIW’s Fire Department who are charged with providing emergency services to BIW personnel and safeguarding the shipyard’s mission of delivering ships to the U.S. Navy.”

The union’s 20 members perform similar functions to a municipal fire department, said Hench.

The contract will last for 4 1/2 years and includes “numerous improvements to wages and benefits over the life of the contract,” according to a statement from the company issued Saturday.

The IAFF has 316,000 members representing firefighters and emergency medical services personnel in the U.S. and Canada.

