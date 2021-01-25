BATH — The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), Local 5257 union signed its first contract with Bath Iron Works Saturday.
This is the union’s first contract since its 20 members separated from the Independent Guards Association, which represents the shipyard’s security officers, to form their own bargaining unit in October.
According to BIW Spokesman David Hench, IAFF Local 5257 represents “BIW’s Fire Department who are charged with providing emergency services to BIW personnel and safeguarding the shipyard’s mission of delivering ships to the U.S. Navy.”
The union’s 20 members perform similar functions to a municipal fire department, said Hench.
The contract will last for 4 1/2 years and includes “numerous improvements to wages and benefits over the life of the contract,” according to a statement from the company issued Saturday.
The IAFF has 316,000 members representing firefighters and emergency medical services personnel in the U.S. and Canada.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
BIW ratifies contract with firefighter union
-
Business
Report: Pandemic destroyed 225 million jobs worldwide, but billionaires got richer
-
News
Increase your charitable giving this year with these tips
-
Arts & Entertainment
‘Locked Down’ mirrors our quarantine experiences
-
College
College roundup: UMaine’s Millan named conference’s women’s basketball player of the week