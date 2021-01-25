Maine residents age 70 and older are now eligible for vaccination against COVID-19 as part of Phase 1b.

Those age 70 or over may hear directly from their health care provider about getting a vaccine, or may contact a MaineHealth or Northern Light Health for appointment at various locations around the state. All sites require an appointment.

To schedule an appointment through MaineHealth call or text 877-780-7545. To schedule an appointment through Northern Light Health, visit covid.northernlighthealth.org/public vaccine.

There is no charge for the COVID-19 vaccine, but people should be prepared to provide any insurance information and proof of eligibility at the vaccination site. Because Maine’s supply of vaccine is limited, appointments may not be immediately available and will be scheduled on a rolling basis.

Additional vaccination sites will be added in the coming weeks.

The COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses. When scheduling a second dose, make an appointment with the same vaccination site where you received your first dose and follow their process for signing up for dose two.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: