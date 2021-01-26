SOUTH BERWICK

Lecture on Maine’s suffrage movement

Old Berwick Historical Society will present an online lecture at 7:30 p.m. Thursday detailing Maine’s Suffrage Movement. Author Anne B. Gass will share the story of her great-grandmother’s role in the fight for women’s right to vote in Maine.

Gass is author of the book “Voting Down the Rose: Florence Brooks Whitehouse and Maine’s Fight for Woman Suffrage.” Florence Brooks Whitehouse was a novelist painter, vocalist, and mother of three sons when she first joined the suffrage movement in 1914. The lecture explores Florence’s life up to 1914 and her leadership in moving suffrage forward in Maine, joining forces with national leader Alice Paul in a desperate, last-ditch effort to ensure that the Maine legislature ratified the 19th Amendment that would give women voting rights. Slides of historic photos accompany this lecture.

Participants can register for the online lecture up on the Old Berwick Historical Society’s website. Admission is free to members, with a $5 suggested donation for non-members. The lecture is open to the public.

For more details, call 384-0000 or go to oldberwick.org.

THE BERWICKS/ELIOT/OGUNQUIT/WELLS

Land trust offering guided hikes

Join Great Works Regional Land Trust is offering new guided winter hikes out on its trails this season.

The outings will be located on many properties that can only be accessed during the frozen winter months, such as Beaver Dam Heath and Tuckahoe Preserve in Berwick and the beaver wetland at Orris Falls Conservation Area.

The first outing will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday featuring a snowshoe/ski at Tuckahoe Preserve in Berwick. These 140 acres, located between Hubbard Road and the Salmon Falls River, offer a level, easy glide for ski touring and exploration of the forested riverbank.

Other February outings include a Wednesday Wandering at Tatnic Woods Preserve in South Berwick on Feb. 3; an excursion at Orris Falls Conservation Area in South Berwick on Feb. 6; a snowshoe outing to Goodwin Forest on Goodwin Road in Eliot on Feb. 13; an annual trek out on Beaver Dam Heath in Berwick on Feb. 20; and a winter tour of Spiller Farm in Wells on Feb. 27.

Space is limited to eight people, masks and reservations are required. Call the Great Works office at 646-3604 or email [email protected] to reserve a space.

For more details, go to gwrlt.org.

PORTLAND

Lecture series to focus on 17th, 18th century

Spirits Alive at Eastern Cemetery will sponsor the first of three planned historic lectures this Saturday exploring aspects of 17th and 18th century New England history that helped to create the Portland of today.

The online talk, “The Pioneers of the Merry Meeting Bay,” will be offered at 1:30 p.m. Saturday via Zoom. The presentation, by Bruce Bourque, details the little known English settlement around Merrymeeting Bay that began about the same time Puritans arrived in Boston but was wiped out during King Philip’s War.

The history of this lost community is poorly understood and none of its early home sites has ever been located or explored archaeologically. The Merrymeet­ing Bay Pioneers Project aims to identify these pioneers using new technology to locate and ex­plore their homesteads.

Two additional historic talks are planned, including “The Great Turnout of 1841: Factory Girls and Maine’s First Labor Strike” with Elizabeth DeWolfe on Feb. 27 and “The Silent Bicentennial” with Herb Adams on March 27.

For more details, go to spiritsalive.org/lectures, call Diane Brakeley at 767-3391 or email [email protected]

ORONO

UMaine, UNH extensions offer farm food safety planning

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension will offer a free three-session introduction on farm food safety planning from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2, 9 and 16.

“Farm Food Safety Planning Made Simple” topics include essentials needed in a farm’s food safety plan, farm-specific risks, best practices for standard operating procedures and hygiene, and record-keeping. A panel discussion will focus on the recall process with farmers and retailers. UMaine Extension and UNH Extension specialists and professional staff will lead the sessions.

The online sessions are free; pre-registration is required at extension.umaine.edu/food-health/food-safety/farm-food-safety-planning-made-simple to receive the live session links.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call Christina Howard at 570-2868 or email [email protected]

CAMDEN

Library to host presentation on domestic violence

Camden Library will host an informative online program “Domestic Violence 101” at 6 p.m. Thursday, headed by New Hope for Women’s Jesse Lucas.

The talk will provide an overview of the trauma caused by domestic violence and touch on oppression and its overlap with domestic violence.

Lucas is the prevention educator for New Hope for Women, covering Knox and Waldo Counties. She will take questions from the audience at the end of the presentation.

Email [email protected] to request a Zoom link to attend or for more details, visit librarycamden.org.

Church launches virtual grief group

Chestnut Street Baptist Church has begun a new online GriefShare group, running each Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. through April 19.

This group is open to individuals who are searching for a way to work through their grief. Attendees must register online to participate in these Zoom meetings and to view accompanying videos for free. Go ton griefshare.org/groups/125662 or call group facilitator Pam Holland at (919) 308-7891

Ask MOFGA all your gardening questions

A Gardening Talk with Q&A will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom detailing how to successfully grow a garden. This informal conversation is for beginner and advanced gardeners, and will cover anything from soil health to choosing seeds for this year’s plot or to making a plan for weed control Register at mofga.org/event-calendar/gardening-qa or email Anna at [email protected] with questions.

The Winter Film Series will screen its first film “Voices from the Barrens: Native People, Blueberries and Sovereignty,” from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, followed by a panel discussion with the filmmaker and others featured in the film. Each August, the Wabanaki Tribes of Maritime Canada and Maine travel to Maine’s wild blueberry barrens to harvest. This traditional practice is passed down to each generation, but 21st century agribusiness and a global food market threaten the tradition’s future. Register at 78270.blackbaudhosting.com/78270/Voices-from-the-Barrens-Native-People-Blueberries-and-Sovereignty

Then, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, join “Why Horses,” the first in a series of draft horse power webinars and interactive teamster roundtables featuring Jim Gordon of the popular YouTube channel, “Working Horses with Jim”; Brad Johnson of Third Branch Horse Logging in Vermont; Megan Phillips, Chewonki’s farm and woodlot manager; and Jared Woodcock of Timberdoodle Horse Logging in New York. The sessions will included short videos submitted by this panel of experienced teamsters who will discuss how and why they use horses in their operations. Roundtable discussions will follow with live audience questions. Designed for beginners, but open to all. The cost is $10 for MOFGA or DAPnet members and $15 for all others.To register, go to 78270.blackbaudhosting.com/78270/Draft-Horse-Webinar-and-Teamster-Roundtable.

