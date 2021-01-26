BATH — A Bath Iron Works mechanic was “critically injured” while working Saturday, according to a social media post from the Local S6 union.

“Coworkers, BIW EMTs, Safety Personnel and City of Bath Rescue took decisive action and provided immediate medical attention,” BIW Spokesman David Hench wrote in a statement Tuesday. “We are working to provide every assistance to our fellow employee and his family. As information becomes available we will make every effort to share it and we are working on establishing a way for all those who wish to express their support and prayers to do so.”

“Understanding the facts and circumstances that led to this unfortunate accident is critical so we can learn from them and ensure that something like this never happens again,” Hench wrote, but declined to comment on the circumstances of the accident.

Local S6, the shipyard’s largest union, identified the worker on its website as Garret Bailey.

The union started a Go Fund Me online fundraiser with a $20,000 goal to help pay for Bailey’s medical bills. As of 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, the effort has raised $1,325.

“He has been through several surgeries and medical procedures since the accident,” union leaders wrote on the fundraiser page. “His injuries are some of the most severe Local Lodge S6 has ever encountered.”

Local S6 leaders did not return requests for comment Tuesday about how Bailey was injured.

The Bath fire department responded to a call at 10: 49 a.m. Saturday, according to Chris Cummings, Bath deputy fire chief. Cummings declined to comment on what happened and where Bailey was taken to receive medical care.

This story will be updated.

